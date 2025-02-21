Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AGCO Q2 Earnings

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -20.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

