TSE:DPM FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$17.14 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

