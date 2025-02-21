Sandstorm Gold FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

SSL stock opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.10.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.