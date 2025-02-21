Financial Harvest LLC Takes $484,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.94 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

