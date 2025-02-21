Financial Harvest LLC Invests $297,000 in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00.

