Financial Harvest LLC Purchases Shares of 249,704 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 249,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.1% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 597,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

