Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 370.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 118,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $626,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,485,217.34. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,556 shares of company stock worth $6,820,145 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.72, a PEG ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

