Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 12.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,757.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 538,573 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after buying an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11,197.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 342,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 339,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

