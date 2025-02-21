Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 237.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

