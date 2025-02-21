Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,739.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 86,832 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 256,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

