Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.15 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

VICI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 73.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

