1,130 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 562,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Workday by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 506,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2,166.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 385,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

