3,065 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.