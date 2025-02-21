First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.