Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

KVUE opened at $22.38 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

