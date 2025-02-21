Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $434.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.99 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

