Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,225.42. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $278,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,326. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,350 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

