zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Northland Capmk

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on zSpace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded zSpace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.
zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.
