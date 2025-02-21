Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE:SCI opened at $78.69 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

