National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
