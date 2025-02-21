urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Strong-Buy Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

urban-gro Stock Up 1.3 %

UGRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

