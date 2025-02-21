urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Strong-Buy Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
urban-gro Stock Up 1.3 %
UGRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
