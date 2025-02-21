National Bank Financial Upgrades Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mount Logan Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

