Q2 EPS Forecast for Helmerich & Payne Reduced by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE HP opened at $27.13 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

