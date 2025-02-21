Barrington Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $27.72 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 319,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

