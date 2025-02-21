What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:FAR Q2 Earnings?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foraco International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE:FAR opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.