Brokers Set Expectations for WWW Q2 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.8 %

WWW stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,217,000 after acquiring an additional 249,456 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $64,943,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 998,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

