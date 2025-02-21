Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.56.

ZS opened at $206.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.31. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -827.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

