TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

TFSL opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

