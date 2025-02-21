EVERTEC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
EVERTEC Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.45 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on EVTC
Insider Transactions at EVERTEC
In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This represents a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- These 4 Low P/E Tech Stocks Could be Breakout-Ready Bargains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.