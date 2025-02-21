EVERTEC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.45 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This represents a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

