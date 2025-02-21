Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 6.8 %
TRIP stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
Further Reading
