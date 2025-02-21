The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Chad D. Marquardt Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,025 shares in the company, valued at $93,021. The trade was a 16.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 992,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,619,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

