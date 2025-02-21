Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA) Posts Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Shares of HVTA opened at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Friday. Heavitree Brewery has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.30 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.80.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

