Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 132.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SGLY stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

