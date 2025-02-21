Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 132.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SGLY stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.
About Singularity Future Technology
