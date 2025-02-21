Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 2986033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,194.50.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YANG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

