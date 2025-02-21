The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

