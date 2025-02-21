Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 2,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,581 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

