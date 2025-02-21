Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,069 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

