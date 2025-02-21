Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

