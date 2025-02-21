FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

