Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.