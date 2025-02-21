Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $386,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.11%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,085 shares of company stock worth $2,103,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

