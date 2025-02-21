Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 31% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 480,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 525,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Stock Up 31.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.