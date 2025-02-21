PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 20,790 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 6.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.