Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,424 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

