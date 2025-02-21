RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 962 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

BATS CALF opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.