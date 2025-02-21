RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YJUN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:YJUN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

