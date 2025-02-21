One Day In July LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

