RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 34,069 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 529.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.4% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.