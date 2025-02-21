Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
