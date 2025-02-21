Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

